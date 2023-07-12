Battery float voltage for DC UPS?

I happen to have a 12v, 22AH SLA battery sitting around, and it's just going to go bad if I don't use it for something. I want to make a 12v DC UPS to power my router.



The concept is very simple, I charge the battery with a DC-DC power supply powered by a wall wart which allows me to adjust the voltage and current.

At the same time, there is a 12v buck/boost regulator to keep the output at exactly 12v, even when the battery is fully charged or mostly dead.



From what I read the float voltage of a SLA type battery is 13.5-13.8v. Why can't I just set the charger at 13.0v, just a hair over fully charged? If I do this the battery does not drain until the power shuts off. Is there a reason I need to up the voltage to 13.8v? Seems like the battery would last longer floating at a lower voltage, am I wrong?