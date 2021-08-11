Basic steps to slightly undervolting my 2080Ti Seahawk EK-X?

Hello I would like a few simple tips too help me slightly undervolt my MSI 2080Ti Seahawk EK-X.



I prefer MSI afterburner if possible.



I just want to keep pretty much everything stock except the voltage. If I can get away with decreasing it even a little bit I will be happy & may in turn keep it cooler to allow higher boosts perhaps.



Thank you in advance.





Ps. Been building custom built PCs for over 25 years Overclocking cpus & gpus all the time. I have undervolted all my CPUs but I have never undervolted any of my GPUs. So I want to do it right to avoid any issues. Thanks again.