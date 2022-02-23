Basic Raid Controller to Replace Intel RST on Server OS's

Hi guys! I'm looking for a recommendation for reasonably priced hardware RAID controllers to replace Intel RST on Server 2019 and 2022. It looks like the new RST software is app based and won't install on a server OS.



I know software RAID isn't ideal, but it has worked well for our smaller SMB customers for decades. Does anyone have recommendations for an easy to manage RAID controller for basic RAID 1 and RAID 5 operations? Something between your garbage Startech and an expensive LSI would be ideal, I'm hoping to avoid used enterprise hardware.



Any input would be greatly appreciated. We will probably just use disk management mirroring and storage pools for now, but that's always worked a bit clunky for me.