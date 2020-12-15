Basic productivity Ryzen 1700 build

Hey all, I need a new computer for productivity/office work. This only means stock charts, graphs, multiple web browsers (over 20 tabs open) on multiple monitors (4 DVI monitors plus 2 4k monitors). In my thinking, really not pushing much CPU power, but my C2Q 9550 8GB RAM. bogs way down with multiple browsers open. Specifically, I'm using Tradingview.com, a web based stock charting software and this bogs down the computer.



I was thinking:

Ryzen 1700 (from Aliexpress)

B450 mobo mATX with two x16 slots : ASrock B450M Pro4 or MSI Arsenal gaming.

Existing video cards which are R9 280 and a dual output basic Nvidia GT640card.



What DDR4 speed ram do I need? Going with 8GBx2. Do I need to buy from the qualified list from the mobo manufacturer?

What NVME M.2 SSD do you all recommend. I only need 256MB or less as all my data is stored elsewhere on the home network.



I am hoping this will solve the issue of high CPU usage, but I am not sure since Tradingview.com bogging down is actually the only issue that I have.



Any insights appreciated. Thank you.

(Location Canada)