Barebone Dell Optiplex 7060 FREE for gen 8. XFX RX580 8GB $60. RX550 4GB $20

Local pickup only
Barebone Dell Optiplex 7060
Comes with case, motherboard, cpu fan, Dell bronze power supply, and DVD drive. Picture has ram but I already pulled them.
No cpu, no ram, no hard drive. Should supports 8th gen coffee lake i3,i5-8500, and i7-8700.
I think this is the right model.
https://dl.dell.com/topicspdf/optiplex-7060-desktop_specifications_en-us.pdf
6 of them free for local pickup in southern Cal only. Near Ventura in a little city call Camarillo. I
Video Cards
Dell Brand 550 RX 4GB. $20
XFX RX 580 8GB $60
