Barebone Dell Optiplex 7060 FREE for gen 8. XFX RX580 8GB $60. RX550 4GB $20

Local pickup only

Barebone Dell Optiplex 7060
Comes with case, motherboard, cpu fan, Dell bronze power supply, and DVD drive. Picture has ram but I already pulled them.
No cpu, no ram, no hard drive. Should supports 8th gen coffee lake i3,i5-8500, and i7-8700.
I think this is the right model.
https://dl.dell.com/topicspdf/optiplex-7060-desktop_specifications_en-us.pdf

6 of them free for local pickup in southern Cal only. Near Ventura in a little city call Camarillo. I

Video Cards

Dell Brand 550 RX 4GB. $20
XFX RX 580 8GB $60
 
Let me know if you decide to ship...I have CPU that would work in these.
 
Wish I can ship, but at $7/each it's probably not worth the money to ship them.

They do need cpu/ram/hdd to get them working. I figure windows is baked into all Dell computers now. I would keep one myself but I don't have a single gen 8 intel.
 
With gas prices, shipping might be cheaper than meeting someone. just a thought
 
i would be all over that CM 800 since i have an 1200w with all the cables. Was thinking of selling it but. hmmmm????
I have and am using the same 1200W CM Silent Gold Power Supply! Been using it on my 5900X with RX 6600, carried over from my FX 6100 system. I don't need the higher wattage but the upper tier ones tend to be higher quality, last longer, and are far more reliable.

I live in Ventura, CA btw.
 
Hmm, low demand for coffee lake HP mini towers? Toss in a cpu, ssd, and some memory and instant computer! Toss in a i3-8300 for $60 off ebay, a $20 500GB SSD, ddr4 16GB ddr4 2666 for $30 and for $115 total instant computer with windows 10
 
That’s basically what I’m in the process of doing with one of these same systems.

I7 8700, 64GB of RAM, 5600XT, and a 2TB NVMe drive.
 
I had an idea this morning not sure why I didn't come up with it earlier. I was shopping for a motherboard test bench on amazon (usually around $25+) and I thought why not just gut the entire Dell Minitower so only the motherboard mounting base is left, salvage the "On/Off" button and I got my self a nice MB test bench. So I only have 5 of these left, in process of dismantling one of the case.
 
Wow. I just lived in Port Hueneme for a year and worked in Camarillo. Ventura County is super nice.

I'd totally buy one of the optiplex machines if I still lived there. GLWS and free bump.
 
