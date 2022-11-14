Bank of America is mad at Hasbro because their MTG card collection is losing value

TLDR;Hasbro is starting to print official tournament legal "proxies" of cards they said they would never reprint, this has the potential to deflate the value of collector cards like Black Lotus currently valued between $4000-$5000 USD.Investors claim they are "overproducing" cards so rare cards aren't actually that rare, they also claim there are too many releases.Note:Official proxy cards are tournament legal as long as they are in a solid-backed opaque sleeve so you can not see the different backing from the official cards.