The ghost-hunting RPG will arrive for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, and PC via Steam at the "end of 2023"
Banishers: Ghosts of New Eden takes place in New Eden, 1695. Antea Duarte and Red mac Raith are lovers and Banishers, ghost-hunters who vowed to protect the living from the threat of lingering ghosts and specters...as Banishers, you will enter the lives of New Eden’s communities and solve haunting cases in a mystical, lore-rich world plagued with supernatural creatures and ancient secrets...
