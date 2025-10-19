cageymaru
BALL x PIT is an addictive fresh take on Breakout that deserves some exposure and attention as it is super fun and has a ton of replayability. I have not scratched the surface of the possibilities of types of balls that can be created as players can fuse balls together to create more powerful shots to deal more damage to foes in the pit. Then there is a homestead where you spend your points to unlock new characters and boost the overall power of your characters.
Great game so far.
View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2062430/BALL_x_PIT/
