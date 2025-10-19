  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
    Once you have enabled 2FA, your account will be updated soon to show a badge, letting other members know that you use 2FA to protect your account. This should be beneficial for everyone that uses FSFT.

BALL x PIT

cageymaru

cageymaru

Fully [H]
2FA
Joined
Apr 10, 2003
Messages
23,139
BALL x PIT is an addictive fresh take on Breakout that deserves some exposure and attention as it is super fun and has a ton of replayability. I have not scratched the surface of the possibilities of types of balls that can be created as players can fuse balls together to create more powerful shots to deal more damage to foes in the pit. Then there is a homestead where you spend your points to unlock new characters and boost the overall power of your characters.

Great game so far.


View: https://store.steampowered.com/app/2062430/BALL_x_PIT/
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top