Baldurs Gate 3 - Official Discussion Thread (2019)

I actually got a few friends that were die-hard console gamers to turn to the dark side just for Baldur's Gate.

The prior D&D games were okay, but that's the first game I can recall that truly captured what a good tabletop game strives to be.

I recall spending hours and hours rolling my character (I got one with nothing but 16's and a single 18!), rounding up all of the tomes to increase your stats, and many battles were still brutal. Even if you used the "fog of war" to cheese things.

Many battles forced you to put a lot of thought into your approach and even the characters that appeared to suck on the surface had redeemable abilities. Tough to forget those Demi-Lich encounters that could insta-kill your whole party permanently unless you had a Wish spell. There was always the Pantaloons quest that stretched across all of the games, too. I hope that the new devs keep all of those things in mind.