Baldurs Gate 3 - Official Discussion Thread (2019)

Don't forget it can be a minefield as well.WoW if anyone can do it Larian could do it very well.
LOL It's not about Fake Choices while Swen was in full Armor.
I was playing Ultima Online back in 1998 this guy in my Ultima PK guild said there is this game coming out called Baldur's Gate he said it was going to put Ultima to shame.Man this came out of nowhere, like a punch in the dark!
Whats it been 19 years ? Can't believe were getting Baldurs gate 3. Baldurs Gate was really the game that got me into PC gaming.
Thanks!, great read.
Blizzard reportedly cancels StarCraft FPS to focus on Overwatch, DiabloWelp, now all we need is for Blizzard to get their shit together and give us a proper Diablo 4 and we'll be back to the golden years of PC gaming.
That makes two, or is it three?Blizzard reportedly cancels StarCraft FPS