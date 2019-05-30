Baldurs Gate 3 - Official Discussion Thread (2019)

D

Derangel

[H]ard as it Gets
Joined
Jan 31, 2008
Messages
18,418
Yeah. For now, I'm taking this with a massive grain of salt, but I would so love if it turned out to be real.
 
C

Colonel Sanders

2[H]4U
Joined
Sep 26, 2001
Messages
3,991
I started playing D:OS with a friend for the first time a couple of weeks ago... I have to say, even though we haven't played D:OS 2 yet, I'm already extremely excited that they could be making a Baldur's Gate/D&D RPG. My only gripe with D:OS is that goofy tongue-in-cheek feel the Divinity universe always has. I want something more D&D flavored and serious, but with the amazing co-op integration of D:OS. I could inject that shit directly into my veins.
 
Pieter3dnow

Pieter3dnow

[H]ardness Supreme
Joined
Jul 29, 2009
Messages
6,789
Comixbooks said:
WoW if anyone can do it Larian could do it very well.
Click to expand...
Don't forget it can be a minefield as well.
You will upset fans even if you do it right.
But one great thing is if it is out there then I hope it will end up on GOG.com and that is even better if that is the case.
 
T

ThatITGuy

Limp Gawd
Joined
May 5, 2017
Messages
328
My biggest complaint with D:OS2 is that camera angles are terrible (by default). Other than that, the game is quite fun. Also love that it has community modding built in.
 
Domingo

Domingo

[H]ard as it Gets
Joined
Jul 30, 2004
Messages
17,524
Interesting that they're pushing the Stadia angle. Seems like the kind of game that would do well on a streaming platform, so it makes sense.
I'm just hoping for a truly 3D/modern take on the earlier games. Hopefully the Mindflayers are less frustrating this time around, too.
 
S

Seelenlos

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 27, 2005
Messages
1,115
Larian did well with the divinity games so I'm not too worried of them messing things up. The story is what I'm most interested in right now.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Ignore Me
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
14,431
I hope it's a top down game that looks like the original with modern Cut scenes. I hope they don't make it look like Divinity OS 2 anyway.
 
bigdogchris

bigdogchris

[H]ard as it Gets
Joined
Feb 19, 2008
Messages
17,950
In one of the interviews the guy from Larian said Baldur's Gate was based on the 3.5 rules. I :banghead: hope it was just a typo.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Ignore Me
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
14,431
Wizard of the Coast turning down Swen at first :muted: Wizards of the Coat would hire anyone in the 90s for their Magic the Gathering card sets traditionl artists that made a big name for themselves then Wizard of the Coast went all digital with their artists later on.
 
Krenum

Krenum

[H]ardForum Junkie
Joined
Apr 29, 2005
Messages
15,822
Man this came out of nowhere, like a punch in the dark!

Whats it been 19 years ? Can't believe were getting Baldurs gate 3. Baldurs Gate was really the game that got me into PC gaming.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Ignore Me
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
14,431
Krenum said:
Man this came out of nowhere, like a punch in the dark!

Whats it been 19 years ? Can't believe were getting Baldurs gate 3. Baldurs Gate was really the game that got me into PC gaming.
Click to expand...
I was playing Ultima Online back in 1998 this guy in my Ultima PK guild said there is this game coming out called Baldur's Gate he said it was going to put Ultima to shame.
It never really did that but you didn't have to pay like 14.99 a month to play it and had it's own vibe. I got stuck in both Baldur's Gate I and Baldur's Gate II the quests were really hard for my pea brain to figure out and youtube wasn't around then. The BG enhanced editions kinda suck they made the characters all slick and they don't have that same 2-D sprite vibe to them and the scaling is off for LCD monitors.
 
Krenum

Krenum

[H]ardForum Junkie
Joined
Apr 29, 2005
Messages
15,822
Welp, now all we need is for Blizzard to get their shit together and give us a proper Diablo 4 and we'll be back to the golden years of PC gaming.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Ignore Me
Joined
Jun 7, 2008
Messages
14,431
The Steam BG3 message board is on fire right now someone posted "you people are nuts"
 
Domingo

Domingo

[H]ard as it Gets
Joined
Jul 30, 2004
Messages
17,524
I actually got a few friends that were die-hard console gamers to turn to the dark side just for Baldur's Gate.
The prior D&D games were okay, but that's the first game I can recall that truly captured what a good tabletop game strives to be.
I recall spending hours and hours rolling my character (I got one with nothing but 16's and a single 18!), rounding up all of the tomes to increase your stats, and many battles were still brutal. Even if you used the "fog of war" to cheese things.
Many battles forced you to put a lot of thought into your approach and even the characters that appeared to suck on the surface had redeemable abilities. Tough to forget those Demi-Lich encounters that could insta-kill your whole party permanently unless you had a Wish spell. There was always the Pantaloons quest that stretched across all of the games, too. I hope that the new devs keep all of those things in mind.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top