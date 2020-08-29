Bad time to buy ram?

My plan is to upgrade from my intel build (z390/8700k) once the new AMD stuff comes out.
That being said my current ram is giving me issues and needs replaced. I have been looking at a new set of gskill 32GB 3600mhz 16-16-16-36.
I would just hate to purchase these and then find out they are not ideal on the new AMD systems.
