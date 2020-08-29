Bad time to buy ram?

O

oMek

Gawd
Joined
Jan 3, 2007
Messages
633
My plan is to upgrade from my intel build (z390/8700k) once the new AMD stuff comes out.

That being said my current ram is giving me issues and needs replaced. I have been looking at a new set of gskill 32GB 3600mhz 16-16-16-36.

I would just hate to purchase these and then find out they are not ideal on the new AMD systems.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top