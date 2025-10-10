  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Bad sound quality while viewing streaming channels.

I watch Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney Hot star in my gaming PC (my gaming PC), and use HDMI cable to connect it with my 43 inch LG TV.
I can directly watch these channels in the TV. But the reason i use PC because my Edifier 1280dbs when combined with Edifier T5 sub-woofer produces excellent sound quality. The onboard speakers of the TV are no match to it.
But while watching online streaming channels the sound quality specially the dialogs in Amazon Prime is worse. Does the problem lies with the contents of these streaming channels or i can make it better with some change in settings?
 
Why don't you hook up your tv to your speakers?

Your tv almost certainly has an output to match your speakers, it's been a long time since I've seen a tv that has none of these: line out, coax out, optical out.

Definitely check and make sure that the channel count is the same. If your tv gets a stereo mix and your pc gets a 5.1 mix, they likely won't sound the same, especially if your pc doesn't do a good job of downmixing to the 2.1 setup you have.
 
