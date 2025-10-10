Bad sound quality while viewing streaming channels.

maverick786us
I watch Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney Hot star in my gaming PC (my gaming PC), and use HDMI cable to connect it with my 43 inch LG TV.
I can directly watch these channels in the TV. But the reason i use PC because my Edifier 1280dbs when combined with Edifier T5 sub-woofer produces excellent sound quality. The onboard speakers of the TV are no match to it.
But while watching online streaming channels the sound quality specially the dialogs in Amazon Prime is worse. Does the problem lies with the contents of these streaming channels or i can make it better with some change in settings?
