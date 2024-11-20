Bad Power Supply?

Built my new 9800X3D last week.

Gigabyte X870E AORUS Master

64GB RAM

Silverstone HELA 850



Let the machine run a few days, ran some prime95, etc. All working okay.



Pulled the Radeon RX7800 from my main machine today, installed in new machine.

Machine now randomly powers down. I hear clicking when it abruptly shuts down. Once or twice there were multiple clicks. After maybe 30 seconds, it automatically powers back up.

BIOS has the power on after AC failure disabled.



Sometimes the machine can run for an hour, other times it will shutdown after a minute several times in a row.



I ran Cinebench a few times. Had no issues completing the 10 minute GPU run. No issues completing the 10 minute multi-core run.

It decided to power off during the single core run.



CPU temps fine. Peaked at 81.1C

CPU core voltages fine, never even hit 1.28V.



A couple times it powered off while in the BIOS.



And actually now, machine won't even power on. Motherboard RGB lights up, but power button does nothing.

So need to jumper test I s'pose, but that will be for tomorrow.



Thinking a power supply issue since it's so random, but unsure.