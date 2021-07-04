Bad luck sunday...

Psycrow
So i have this old samsung sa650 monitor, and i had it for ages so i doubt its a full HD even...do anyone know ?
I was gona use it for a secondary monitor soon, but today i made a scratch in it by accident...*sadface
I am now looking for a new samsung " secondary" monitor and found some cheap ones like
Im planning on buying a new 4k 2.1 hdmi monitor for main monitor.
Samsung F27T452 and SAMSUNG F27T450FQRWhat is the difference on these 2 monitors ?
