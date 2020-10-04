bad ghosting on LG 32GK850F

wondering what's up

sometimes, mostly noticeable in RTS games, I get some really bad ghosting until I hit ALT enter to get a window and then ALT Enter again to go full screen again. running at 1080ti in gsync compatible mode without vsync no frame limiter
 
