"bad disk" and "a device which does not exist was specified"

Hi, i have sold the working HDD and the buyer says the drive is unstable making non standard sounds, once he was able to see the drive and begin formating, which not completed due to "Windows was unable to complete the format". Drive sometimes not appeared in "This computer", showing as unknown and uninitialized in Drive manager and unable to initialize due to not exist (the error is non english language WIndows). The Minitool partition manager shown "Bad drive".
I advised to remove some drives / use verified working power and data cable to ensure drive has enough power supply and working cable.
Then i advised diskpart (open administrator cmd prompt and type diskpart), cleaning the disk, here is the resulting error:
"a device which does not exist was specified" 0 B disk
i also found that some people advise (not for this particular issue) diskpart commands "clean all" instead of "clean" and then:
convert gpt
create partition primary
format fs=ntfs quick
(but i have not yet seen result of above commands)
I also found chkdsk Z: /f /r /x
Other approach is Minitool partition Wizard SW, Disk, Rebuild MBR (not tried yet)
Other suggestions i found was to open Device manager and update relevant drivers.
One more thing i read about is to switch from AHCI to RAID in BIOS and cleaning the drive in that mode and then switch back. (source)
I also got idea of rewriting whole drive somehow (have to get into the stage where drive is recognized by the OS) so possible bad sectors gets marked as such - http://www.lowlevelformat.info/zero-filling.aspx
What do You suggest, or which steps in which order to do to find the exact cause please?
