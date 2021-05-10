Bad AMD Driver causing BSOD's and Boot failures

The bad driver is titled "Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. - SCSIAdapter - 9.3.0.221"
Microsoft has pulled it out of the windows update pool but it may be queued on a number of systems out there so take a look before doing your updates.
Asside:
I'm not digging on AMD, Microsoft should have caught it as it was reported to be a problem for weeks before they rolled it out. So it is just an all-around failure, just a quick FYI as most of us here are the ones called when our friends/relatives' stuff goes sideways. Save you all a quick google search.
