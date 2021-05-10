Bad AMD Driver causing BSOD's and Boot failures

L

Lakados

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
3,885
The bad driver is titled "Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. - SCSIAdapter - 9.3.0.221"
Microsoft has pulled it out of the windows update pool but it may be queued on a number of systems out there so take a look before doing your updates.

Asside:
I'm not digging on AMD, Microsoft should have caught it as it was reported to be a problem for weeks before they rolled it out. So it is just an all-around failure, just a quick FYI as most of us here are the ones called when our friends/relatives' stuff goes sideways. Save you all a quick google search.
 
Last edited:
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
27,195
idiomatic said:
The last SCSI device I had was like.... a 4x cd rom drive?
Click to expand...
its misidentifying the sata controller, ms already pulled it and im not sure who to blame...

edit: hmmm i have this, yet zero scsi in the system
1620684016736.png
 
Last edited:
E

Ebernanut

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 15, 2010
Messages
1,461
pendragon1 said:
its misidentifying the sata controller, ms already pulled it and im not sure who to blame...
Click to expand...
I would blame MS for pushing crappy updates down everyone's throat, AMD for the crappy driver, and apparently Gigabyte for still using SCSI based SATA controllers(they did that with my x58 board but I'm surprised they still seem to be doing it).
 
pendragon1

pendragon1

Fully [H]
Joined
Oct 7, 2000
Messages
27,195
Ebernanut said:
I would blame MS for pushing crappy updates down everyone's throat, AMD for the crappy driver, and apparently Gigabyte for still using SCSI based SATA controllers(they did that with my x58 board but I'm surprised they still seem to be doing it).
Click to expand...
you sure its not win update just pushing it? i have an intel scsi update, there is no scsi and this is the first time ive seen it....
 
Domingo

Domingo

Fully [H]
Joined
Jul 30, 2004
Messages
19,287
Looks like the Device Manager is calling my Samsung 970 an "NVMe Samsung SSD 970 SCSI Disk Device."
I don't recall that being the case when I was on an Intel-based motherboard.
 
E

Ebernanut

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Dec 15, 2010
Messages
1,461
pendragon1 said:
you sure its not win update just pushing it? i have an intel scsi update, there is no scsi and this is the first time ive seen it....
Click to expand...
It sounds like it is win update pushing it which is why I said ms shares some blame, I'm taking a logical leap and assuming Gigabyte is still using the same odd SCSI based controllers that they did on my old MB(which was slightly odd but not completely unique to GB at the time) which is why it's affecting mainly their stuff. There's really nothing specifically wrong with using it but I recall it causing a few minor issues and it's really meant more for SAS drives.

My main point was that there's plenty of blame to go around.
 
L

Lakados

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 3, 2014
Messages
3,885
Ebernanut said:
I would blame MS for pushing crappy updates down everyone's throat, AMD for the crappy driver, and apparently Gigabyte for still using SCSI based SATA controllers(they did that with my x58 board but I'm surprised they still seem to be doing it).
Click to expand...
Depending on how you have your drive configuration set in the BIOS the drives will either show as SCSI or AHCI, it's not a Gigabyte exclusive thing. But Microsoft is in a bad position regardless of their update policy, they didn't enforce updates and wound up getting sued and lost because people not doing their update were getting breached, so they enforce mandatory updates and take a crapload of PR flack for it and other smaller lawsuits and have the risk out there that those patches may break things. So there isn't anything they can really do there.
 
W

workshop35

Gawd
Joined
Nov 24, 2013
Messages
663
This hosed my boot drive on my gigabyte x570 aorus master. Had to manually delete the driver in the recovery environment to get it working again....what a pain
 
fightingfi

fightingfi

2[H]4U
Joined
Oct 9, 2008
Messages
3,225
yup happened to me, my pc rebooted 3 times and corrected itself checked teh bios nothing in settings had changed........
 
R

Rockenrooster

Gawd
Joined
Apr 11, 2017
Messages
844
pendragon1 said:
ok. i havent had a single product from them that has failed without it being my fault, ie pushing too hard. each their own and all that...
Click to expand...
They're definitely far from the worst. I really don't like MSI boards as they tend to cheap out on VRMs or VRM cooling dating back to X58 compared to other brands at the same price for mid tier products.
ASUS is usually good, but has a few bad apples.
ASrock used to be for bottom tier garbage (and some of their cheapest boards still are), but since Ryzen, they seriously stepped up their game (I have a X370 budget board that's been rock solid since 2017).
I've never used a recent high end Gigabyte board, but to me at least Gigabyte as a brand has been consistent. They made good no frills boards, and I almost got one for my X570 build, but ASUS had a board for way cheaper with equal or better VRMs, so I went ASUS.
 
D

drescherjm

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Nov 19, 2008
Messages
14,919
I use a lot of SAS devices and those would be SCSI. With that said windows categories label things that are not exactly SCSI as SCSI devices.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top