Bad AMD Driver causing BSOD's and Boot failures

pendragon1 said: ok. i havent had a single product from them that has failed without it being my fault, ie pushing too hard. each their own and all that... Click to expand...

They're definitely far from the worst. I really don't like MSI boards as they tend to cheap out on VRMs or VRM cooling dating back to X58 compared to other brands at the same price for mid tier products.ASUS is usually good, but has a few bad apples.ASrock used to be for bottom tier garbage (and some of their cheapest boards still are), but since Ryzen, they seriously stepped up their game (I have a X370 budget board that's been rock solid since 2017).I've never used a recent high end Gigabyte board, but to me at least Gigabyte as a brand has been consistent. They made good no frills boards, and I almost got one for my X570 build, but ASUS had a board for way cheaper with equal or better VRMs, so I went ASUS.