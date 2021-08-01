Backward compatibility rules

i worked for 2 years ('98-'00) on porting an OS over to Itanium (#ifdef IA64) and the "Itanic" as we called it. our name for it fit because it was so horrible.

one fourth the speed at twice the price. what a bargin! intel paid my company hundreds of millions of dollars for this effort that in the end was not worth a single penny.

actually along the way there was a touch of RUHROH with the code mingling and the nice people at SCO had their lawyers file a nice lawsuit. granted it was deserved imho. but clearly showed you cant have people in the same project - let alone the same hallway - working to the same code base but using different as their "inspiration".

yes SCO won...and at that time SCO was the single ower of 32bit ATT System V Unix (HP had bought and owned the 64bit rights). now look at either one of them. lignux has crushed sco into nothingness and hp did that on their own as well. even sun is now gone (at least the hardware) and sunos is now just a mauve version of lignux under boracle.

intel made so many revisions to itanic (was it 10 or 11 or?) to try and get its performace up to where it needed to be to compete with others...or even their own line of pentium/core chips. so much effort for such no nothing product.

Project Monterey died in the '01 time frame. it only took intel/hp another 20 years to figure out what other had already realized.