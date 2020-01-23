Backup with checksum

Hi everyone, I'm having hard time finding software (open source is even better) that would do below: 0. create checksum snapshot for new items under "SRC" folder 1. checksum on "SRC" folder against snapshot. If fail, checksum same item in "DEST" folder, if pass copy over. 2. mirror SRC to DEST 3. checksum on DEST, if anything fail, recopy from SRC basically, per schedule, it would mirror the SRC and at the same time checksum all files in both SRC and DEST. My goal would be having a set of data on a separate machine with corruptions/failures minimized.