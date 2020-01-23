Backup with checksum

Discussion in 'SSDs & Data Storage' started by csnv, Jan 23, 2020

    csnv

    csnv

    Hi everyone,
    I'm having hard time finding software (open source is even better) that would do below:
    0. create checksum snapshot for new items under "SRC" folder
    1. checksum on "SRC" folder against snapshot. If fail, checksum same item in "DEST" folder, if pass copy over.
    2. mirror SRC to DEST
    3. checksum on DEST, if anything fail, recopy from SRC

    basically, per schedule, it would mirror the SRC and at the same time checksum all files in both SRC and DEST. My goal would be having a set of data on a separate machine with corruptions/failures minimized.
     
  2. Jan 23, 2020 at 3:39 PM #2
    drescherjm

    drescherjm

    I assume you are talking about some version of Microsoft Windows and are not on linux (or others) or using zfs.

    Your request sounds like what zfs send and receive is.
     
  3. Jan 23, 2020 at 3:45 PM #3
    drescherjm

    drescherjm

    There are utilities like FreeFileSync and Unison that may do what you want on windows.
     
  4. Jan 23, 2020 at 4:47 PM #4
    csnv

    csnv

    yup for windows, thanks will check it out...
     
  5. Jan 23, 2020 at 5:01 PM #5
    csnv

    csnv

    Looks like FreeFileSync using Time and Size to determine if a file is changed. Many utilities do that, but i'd like to have a tool that uses checksum instead.. to make sure the data not corrupted for any reason.

    looking at unison now...
     
  6. Jan 23, 2020 at 5:22 PM #6
    csnv

    csnv

    Unison "simply looks at each file's inode number and modtime; if neither of these have changed, then it concludes that the file has not been changed." It doesn't do checksum either.
     
  7. Jan 23, 2020 at 5:58 PM #7
    iroc409

    iroc409

    rsync will do what you are asking for, and I there is a Windows version or two floating around somewhere. I believe it uses checksums when actively moving files, but to do the comparison you have to invoke the checksum. In "normal" mode it just uses timestamps.

    If you're willing to do it manually, you can do the same thing with TeraCopy, which is native to Windows. I guess what you'd do is do a manual copy with verify (checksum based), skip all similar files and let it perform the post-copy checksum verification.

    ETA: Sorry, I don't think either of these will check against a snapshot. You'll need something else for that.
     
