Backlight bleeding with VA?

I read this: "Pas très satisfait de mon achat , backlight bleeding avec une qualitée d'image tres décevante , le noir est plus gris que noir . Apres avoir tester ce produit plus en profondeur je ne l'aime pas du tout surtout a cause des probleme mentionner plus haut. Je vais essayer de la retourner et modifier ma note si tout va bien
Edit: jai reçu un 2eme moniteur et il est encore pire que le premier jai donc demander un remboursement , je ne conseil pas du tout cet ecran"
That translates to this: "Not very satisfied with my purchase, bleeding backlight with a very disappointing image quality, black is more gray than black. After having tested this product in more depth I do not like it at all especially because of the problem mentioned above. I will try to return it and modify my note if all goes well
Edit: I received a 2nd monitor and it is even worse than the first so I ask for a refund, I do not advise this screen at all"
Here's the picture he uploaded:
Have you heard of backlight bleed like this with VA units?
His reviewed unit: Size : 32" 4K VA Verified Purchase
By BenQ.
