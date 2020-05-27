Here's a good backlight bleed test. I'd be curious to know which screens you're using and how they perform against this test. Of course it should be run full screen.My two HP IPS screens are surprisingly excellent. One is almost perfectly uniform and the other is very close as well.I returned an Asus VZ249HE IPS that had very bad backlight bleed when tested just the same.Is bad backlight bleed generally related to bad handling of the product from the time it leaves the factory to the time it arrives with the customer?