Back into Watercooling - Component Check

Decided to jump back into watercooling after 14 years and the landscape has changed quite a bit since my last watercooling build. I was originally going to go with a full EK or Corsair build but I stumbled across Heatkiller which seems to have generally higher reviews though a smaller audience compared to EK which has gone a lot more 'mainstream' than last I remember.
My last WC build for reference...
Just want to make sure I'm not missing anything critical here.
Specs:
5600X
x470 Taichi
EVGA 3090 XC3 Ultra
Lian Li Lancool 2 Mesh
EVGA G2 750W
Components on order from watercool.de
HEATKILLER® V for RTX 3080/3090 EVGA XC3 - ACRYL Ni aRGB
HEATKILLER V eBC - Backplate for RTX 3080/3090 EVGA XC3 - Black
HTSF2 3x120 LTX
HEATKILLER® Tube 200 D5 + D5 PWM
Barrow Compression Fitting 13/10 silver nickel x8
Barrow G1/4" 90 Degree Rotary Adaptor silver x8
HEATKILLER® Tube - 120mm fan adapter (pair)
HEATKILLER® IV PRO (AMD processor) BLACK COPPER
Mayhems X1 Clear 1 Ltr Premixed V2
To be ordered:
Second 240 top radiator (looking at EK or Corsair slim radiator for the top)
Tubing (likely soft tubing, looking at Primoflex)
Arctic P12 fans
Goals are mostly reduced noise with some mild overclocking.
