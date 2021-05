Back into Watercooling - Component Check

Decided to jump back into watercooling after 14 years and the landscape has changed quite a bit since my last watercooling build. I was originally going to go with a full EK or Corsair build but I stumbled across Heatkiller which seems to have generally higher reviews though a smaller audience compared to EK which has gone a lot more 'mainstream' than last I remember.My last WC build for reference...Just want to make sure I'm not missing anything critical here.Specs:5600Xx470 TaichiEVGA 3090 XC3 UltraLian Li Lancool 2 MeshEVGA G2 750WComponents on order from watercool.de HEATKILLER® Tube 200 D5 + D5 PWM Barrow Compression Fitting 13/10 silver nickel x8 Barrow G1/4" 90 Degree Rotary Adaptor silver x8To be ordered:Second 240 top radiator (looking at EK or Corsair slim radiator for the top)Tubing (likely soft tubing, looking at Primoflex)Arctic P12 fansGoals are mostly reduced noise with some mild overclocking.