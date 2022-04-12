B550 vs x570 long term?

StoleMyOwnCar
For long term use, what are the main drawbacks to the B550 platform vs X570?
I recently replaced my TUF GAMING X570-PRO to the TUF GAMING B550-PLUS WIFI II because of the crappy ethernet adapter found in the former. The Microcenter clerk recommended it as a replacement because it had a 2.5 gig ethernet adapter as well (but Realtek rather than that Intel one) and also had most of the other features of the TUF boards, and is a newer board. It is running fine.
It's just that I noticed it has no USB-C header so I can't use the front jack on this LianLi case. Which I don't care about that much. But it also only has 1 4.0 slot... which again is probably fine as I don't plan to ever run SLI/CF... and I can only run 4x SATA6 with the 2x M2 drives connection. That got me thinking on what other tradeoffs am I making? And what other option do I really have?
The AM4 prices seem very random, with most "better" boards that have what I'm looking for costing basically 350+ or nearly twice the price of even my old board... any recommendations? I'm running a 5950x with 64GB of DDR4 3200, just trying to not get a board with that garbage I225-V adapter...
My other thread was getting a bit aimless and hard to keep up with, so making a separate one.
