B550 vs x570 long term?

It's just that I noticed it has no USB-C header so I can't use the front jack on this LianLi case. Which I don't care about that much. But it also only has 1 4.0 slot... which again is probably fine as I don't plan to ever run SLI/CF... and I can only run 4x SATA6 with the 2x M2 drives connection. That got me thinking on what other tradeoffs am I making? And what other option do I really have?



For long term use, what are the main drawbacks to the B550 platform vs X570?I recently replaced my TUF GAMING X570-PRO to the TUF GAMING B550-PLUS WIFI II because of the crappy ethernet adapter found in the former. The Microcenter clerk recommended it as a replacement because it had a 2.5 gig ethernet adapter as well (but Realtek rather than that Intel one) and also had most of the other features of the TUF boards, and is a newer board. It is running fine.It's just that I noticed it has no USB-C header so I can't use the front jack on this LianLi case. Which I don't care about that much. But it also only has 1 4.0 slot... which again is probably fine as I don't plan to ever run SLI/CF... and I can only run 4x SATA6 with the 2x M2 drives connection. That got me thinking on what other tradeoffs am I making? And what other option do I really have?The AM4 prices seem very random, with most "better" boards that have what I'm looking for costing basically 350+ or nearly twice the price of even my old board... any recommendations? I'm running a 5950x with 64GB of DDR4 3200, just trying to not get a board with that garbage I225-V adapter... My other thread was getting a bit aimless and hard to keep up with, so making a separate one. Click to expand...

If you do not use or need the extras some times available on 570 boards, then b550 is the sweet spot. Cheaper, as reliable, newer, and will likely have longer term bios updates and support.For most people b550 was a x570 killer. Sure we always want more options but most people do not use them.