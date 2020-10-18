B550 or B450 Mini Itx?

Gaffney982

I've been debating about getting the newest B550 chipset but the price doesn't seem like I would hugely benefit over getting a previous gen B450 mini itx motherboard. I just got the new Inwin A1 Plus case and I'm downsizing my rig so I'm not sure which way to go. Get the newest or go with something a little more affordable and get the same results? I don't game a whole lot and use my desktop mostly as an overpowered Chromebook lol. The specs of the hardware that I have currently as follows: Ryzen 7 2700x with stock cooler, MSI X470 Gaming Plus, 2 x 16gb Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 3200mhz, XPG SX8200 Pro 512GB nvme m.2 ssd, Seagate Barracuda 3.5" 5,400rpm 4tb drive (i'll be getting either 2 x 2tb sata ssd's or 1 x 4tb sata ssd) and a Red Devil Vega 64 (I checked and it barely fits in the Inwin A1 Plus).
 
Nightfire

If you don't plan on getting Zen3, b450 is fine. Even the itx boards have sufficient vrms, so long as you do you research.

If b550 is close in price, get that of course. Some b450 are zen3 capable, but you get a few more features with b550 and bios support will most likely be better going forward.
 
