B550 or B450 Mini Itx?

I've been debating about getting the newest B550 chipset but the price doesn't seem like I would hugely benefit over getting a previous gen B450 mini itx motherboard. I just got the new Inwin A1 Plus case and I'm downsizing my rig so I'm not sure which way to go. Get the newest or go with something a little more affordable and get the same results? I don't game a whole lot and use my desktop mostly as an overpowered Chromebook lol. The specs of the hardware that I have currently as follows: Ryzen 7 2700x with stock cooler, MSI X470 Gaming Plus, 2 x 16gb Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro 3200mhz, XPG SX8200 Pro 512GB nvme m.2 ssd, Seagate Barracuda 3.5" 5,400rpm 4tb drive (i'll be getting either 2 x 2tb sata ssd's or 1 x 4tb sata ssd) and a Red Devil Vega 64 (I checked and it barely fits in the Inwin A1 Plus).