B550 CPU Compatibility

Hi all,



Now that AM4's compatibility is slightly weird given AMD's newfound support for the 300 series, I'd like to ask about the B550's compatibility.



Is it now compatible with Zen/Zen+ given CPU support is now rolled into the AGESA? Obviously there will be no official support since they aren't on the motherboard pages, but I figured I'd ask here in any case assuming someone has tried.



Picked up a cheap B550 board recently. Looking for options on what CPU to slot in.



Thanks!