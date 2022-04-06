B&H Lenovo 15.6" IdeaPad 3 Laptop (Abyss Blue)

LFaWolf
I have been looking for a simple Windows laptop for the occasional travel and found this. Bought it last week and got it in 3 days. So far it has been running fine. With the B&H credit card I was able to save the tax too so the total was just $360 with the recycling fee. This is the lowest that I can find for a laptop with a similar configuration.
https://www.bhphotovideo.com/c/product/1663923-REG/lenovo_82h801ekus_ip3_15itl6_i3_1115g4_8gb.html
