B-Die: Patriot Viper Steel 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4 4400 MHz PVS416G440C9K for $116.99 Shipped (Amazon)

Bummed that you missed out on the last deal for the 4000 MHz kit posted by DualAmdMp like I was? Well, I did some looking and found the 4400 MHz kit on Amazon with a 10% off coupon presently active!
https://www.amazon.com/Viper-Steel-4400MHz-Performance-Memory/dp/B07KXLFDL6
This is the cheapest DDR4 4400 MHz 19-19-19-39 (Base timings = 15-15-15-36) B-Die that I could find, so I figured I'd post it up!
10% off coupon was automatically applied for me when adding the item to cart. Note that the coupon has a limit of 1 use per amazon account it seems. Unsure when this discountwill expire.
Comes out to $116.99 shipped after the coupon, not including any applicable state taxes.
