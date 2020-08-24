B-Die: Patriot Viper Steel 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4: 4400 MHz for $116.99 Shipped -&- 4133 MHz for $89.99 Shipped [AMAZON]

K

Kamber

Limp Gawd
Joined
May 9, 2017
Messages
308
4400 MHz Kit ($116.99 shipped after the coupon): https://www.amazon.com/Viper-Steel-4400MHz-Performance-Memory/dp/B07KXLFDL6

4133 MHz Kit ($89.99 shipped after the coupon): https://www.amazon.com/Patriot-Viper-4133MHz-Performance-Memory/dp/B07KXBRR24

These are the cheapest DDR4 B-Die that I could find with base timings of 15-15-15-36, so I figured I'd post it up!

10% off coupon was automatically applied for me when adding the item to cart. Note that the coupon has a limit of 1 use per amazon account and I'm not quite sure when it will expire.
 
Last edited:
V

VoloxitySF

Gawd
Joined
Apr 26, 2005
Messages
667
Thanks Kamber. I bit
I've been having a slight lingering suspicion that my Corsair 3200mhz kit I got last year has been causing some strange behavior on my x570 system. Will be cool to see if this kit helps at all.. Fingers crossed.
 
K

Kamber

Limp Gawd
Joined
May 9, 2017
Messages
308
Found the 4133 MHz kit on Amazon also for $89.99 after 10% coupon; added the link to the OP!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top