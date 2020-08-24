B-Die: Patriot Viper Steel 16GB (2 x 8GB) DDR4: 4400 MHz for $116.99 Shipped -&- 4133 MHz for $89.99 Shipped [AMAZON]

4400 MHz Kit ($116.99 shipped after the coupon): https://www.amazon.com/Viper-Steel-4400MHz-Performance-Memory/dp/B07KXLFDL6
4133 MHz Kit ($89.99 shipped after the coupon): https://www.amazon.com/Patriot-Viper-4133MHz-Performance-Memory/dp/B07KXBRR24
These are the cheapest DDR4 B-Die that I could find with base timings of 15-15-15-36, so I figured I'd post it up!
10% off coupon was automatically applied for me when adding the item to cart. Note that the coupon has a limit of 1 use per amazon account and I'm not quite sure when it will expire.
