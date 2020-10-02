azure AI and Nahimic someone tell me WTF their good for?

I was tweaking my 2019 Gigabyte Aorus laptop. Finally got Nahimic uninstalled including the Nahimic software component, After that I looked at Azure AI that came installed. Virtually every benchmark had stuttering and turbo modes both CPU and RTX GPU were all over the place. Lower benchmarks in everything. Disabling the Azure AI cured all that. Nahimic is a POS mess, only time it ever worked right was out of the box first update killed that....Why do manufacturers load this garbage on machines? Nahimic has the horrible and deserved reputation and its included in the factory Realtek driver you have to get hacked drivers (from Github) to not install Nahimic.... I still have not figured what AZure AI actually does for the gamer, or even the normal user.... Opinions anyone?