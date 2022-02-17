Azure AD Question

DeaconFrost

DeaconFrost

[H]F Junkie
Joined
Sep 6, 2007
Messages
11,456
This may be a stupid easy question, but my wife and I have Office 365 E3 accounts. In poking around the settings, I see Azure AD as one of the options.

Do I have the ability to add our computers to Azure AD and log in, as if this was a standard domain...or is that reserved for a higher tier subscription?
 
