Symmetry, Cleanliness, Color, lots of color, Aztec will be its name.
The first Desk case signed Themitichris is the next mod I'll create and share with you.
Yellow, Orange, Green, Blue, all the colors present in the characteristic Aztec helmet.
1.50m of tank will host a double loop to optimally cool the CPU, GPU and RAM.
