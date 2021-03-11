Aztec

themitichris

themitichris

n00b
Joined
Mar 10, 2021
Messages
1
Symmetry, Cleanliness, Color, lots of color, Aztec will be its name.

The first Desk case signed Themitichris is the next mod I'll create and share with you.
Yellow, Orange, Green, Blue, all the colors present in the characteristic Aztec helmet.
1.50m of tank will host a double loop to optimally cool the CPU, GPU and RAM.

wxgIveR.jpg
5KeBzQ0.jpg
1eYr7Tg.jpg
5oUD9hz.jpg
2uHzHXo.jpg
pV5AXKq.jpg
McirdU0.jpg
u0MDtyN.jpg
tUQKytR.jpg
7WSSegr.jpg
sgV5Gq1.jpg
vZzQa0W.jpg
fC5DK4T.jpg
GWOO3uc.jpg
P2ub6Xk.jpg
8oQbNzN.jpg
3MS9RUI.jpg
oPLRVzg.jpg
WzRgR4q.jpg
uGubV5N.jpg
HVRoKnK.jpg
3SbXF4q.jpg
CIG9PRe.jpg
wHVdmFx.jpg
NVR89Y4.jpg
ddehcjJ.jpg
kfc6XsY.jpg
LBrLC8u.jpg
cQRwS7x.jpg
IZZM9VX.jpg
xWk4RxV.jpg
BheewQw.jpg
vu1Hi7E.jpg
pv7fAQD.jpg
jWPtYvP.jpg
Sy9bkOd.jpg
rU1ve5i.jpg
kaldJ4M.jpg
84HgRvA.jpg
5F1ES3K.jpg
ffDFlEb.jpg
fp8PIx3.jpg
zKPPeye.jpg
TMXR48e.jpg
ldynqND.jpg
6opBblF.jpg
SFQsgTa.jpg
c0jrSTV.jpg
E2qy8hx.jpg
Cd5n4zK.jpg
gKkMpq4.jpg
D06WE9i.jpg
PJsQZya.jpg
noNaSf7.jpg
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top