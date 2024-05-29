Azeron Cyborg

Armenius
Extremely [H]
- Joined
- Jan 28, 2014
- Messages
- 44,266
Anybody happen to have one of these? In recent years I've come to appreciate analog movement more than the digital movement with a keyboard and was looking around to see if anybody made those one-handed "joycons" for PC anymore. Using a basic controller in one hand is awkward with the weight and balance, and you don't get access to all the keys you need for other game actions. I stumbled upon this interesting looking contraption, but at $150-300 it is quite expensive. It seems like they are made to order, which would explain the price.
https://www.azeron.eu/
