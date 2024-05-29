Azeron Cyborg

Armenius said:



https://www.azeron.eu/



View attachment 656416 Anybody happen to have one of these? In recent years I've come to appreciate analog movement more than the digital movement with a keyboard and was looking around to see if anybody made those one-handed "joycons" for PC anymore. Using a basic controller in one hand is awkward with the weight and balance, and you don't get access to all the keys you need for other game actions. I stumbled upon this interesting looking contraption, but at $150-300 it is quite expensive. It seems like they are made to order, which would explain the price. Click to expand...

I've spoken to several that own them and they seem to be well regarded. The y have a way more ergonomic and functional setup than a standard "grid of buttons" style "left-handed gaming keypad" in that there are multiple triggers within each finger's range of motion. Its a different approach and no doubt has a learning curve, but I imagine it could be quite capable. There are two Cyborg models currently which pretty much come down to the full-spec one you posted, and the Compact which changes the "top level" from the inverted back of the finger tap trigger to a fingertip pressed button that's lower down; in the past it used to have fewer button, but the Compact's current iteration has the same amount which is neat. There's also a completely different device called the Cyro which I'll get to later.The feature set on the Cyborg(s) has the normal trigger key, but also has several options including an analog stick, 5 way hat switch and more and everything can be adjusted to fully fit what's most comfortable for your hand; check out how adjustable it is on the site its kind of impressive. As far as model customization, most features are included but there some upgrades both cosmetic and functional. As for the functional ones, many are free or cheap like picking left hand or right hand intended use, general hand sizing, or two different styles of palm rest. One neat feature is the ability to pick the Elite V2 thumbstick, which seems to be those taken from the Xbox Elite S2 with an enhanced metal construction and mechanics over the standard one; it has less color options than the standard (which still comes with removable stick tops) but functionally is likely an improvement. However the really big customization is in terms of color ; nearly the entire device can be granularly customized if you desire...and are wlling to pay! There are several prefab, aesthetically pleasing color schemes you can pick, some of which may even grant you a discount likely becaue the company has a lot of the material in those colors, but if you want to pick each and every element in a very granular way you can do so with the Customizer.While its an impressive device, there are a few possible downsides or complications that may hold back one from buying. First, as you mentioned yes it is relatively expensive. Azeron is an EU based company (and I think fabricated there), but there is no VAT for US buyers of course; I can feel a little better about a higher price if it is otherwise well made and built ethically in a country with labor protections. Its up to you if you think its worth the expense, but there are some pretty considerable discounts available depending on colors/sale so that's nice (ie the red black and white "Beast" layout you posted is 45 Euro discounted). The other thing that lets them build all of these customizations is that most of the component surfaces are 3D printed. Some may consider this a negative, but Azeron clearly and proudly states it as a positive. I personally would be more interested in the exact material they're using for printing and finishing/sealing, as you're going to have your hand against it for hours at a time - I'd want to make sure that it isn't leeching plasticizer or other endocrine disrupting chemicals the way that someone using a pfthalate (among other compound) heavy hobby 3D printed filiment might be, especially without a fixing/sealing process. I don't know much about Latvia specifically, but the EU in particular is more stringent about certain materials than the US so hopefully that is beneficial in this case. Aside from the quality, there i the question of price - there has been discussion that one could make a "knock off" Cyborg 3D printed with similar hardware much more cheaply and thus some advocate that Azeron need to change their pricing or allow users to print their own components, but there are a lot of factors involved including the aforementioned. One element I would expect in any regard however, is that if Azeron is relying heavily on 3d printed components then the device should be very easy for existing users to upgrade, repair,and customize, I'd hope. If there's a new component or feature, allowing users to buy just the upgraded module or new colored pieces they desire should be possible. Oh, I should also mention that they now have a neat new accessory magnetic "stand" designed basically to give a tenting arc to the whole thing for greater comfort, which is neat.Other possible issues I found is that by default, Azeron's configuration software is proprietary and Windows only; somewhat disappointing to a Linux favoring user like myself. Now the hardware electrically seems to be based on common USB HID keyboard + analog stick, so it should be possible to use on other OSes but you'll need a keybinding utility capable. If I was seriously thinking of buying I'd want to check this out; there are reports of Linux users (and for that matter, Windows) finding their Cyborgs well supported by varying keymapping utilities that are FOSS, but I've not been able to verify the specifics yet. I am pleased that Azeron has a separate firmware updater from the configuration software, which vary depending on if your device has a Teensy or STM32 based control board. I am a little disappointed that it seems (unless this has changed) that the USB connection is still a mini or microUSB as opposed to a USB-C connector, but I'd hope to see an update ASAP. While it seems with with minor workarounds an Azeron Cyborg device would work on Linux and/or with FOSS configuration software, its a little annoying that it should be needed. Something like this sort of custom device with such a price one would expect that the software/firmware to use it would be free/libre open source software and firmware and officially supported thereby benefitting mutually with the user/dev community.Overall I'm rather tempted to pick up a Cyborg but will need to do a bit more research, however I'm perhaps more inclined to go first to their other product the Cyro.Its a hybrid device of an ergonomic mouse and a gaming keypad that, if it works well, would be quite unique. Its a lot more compact than the Cyborg models and has fewer buttons, but retains the 5 way hat and analog thumb stick, but you can move the whole thing around with a high end optical mousing sensor beneath it! As someone who used to make use of "MMO type" mice awhile ago, its definitely intriguing and has a ton of input potential. There are relatively few vertical mice much less gaming capable ones, even without all the keypad buttons or analog sticks, so its a good entry onto the market. The Cyborg model took a few iterations before it came to its current version and I am wondering if the Cyro will have significant differences as it develops, being newer; then again, no doubt Azeron learned from everything that they did with the Cyborg for the Cyro so maybe the iterations wll be less dramatic. In any case though, unique devices and worth a look - definitely with some fans, but there are potential concerns to consider before deciding if the considerable price isworth it!