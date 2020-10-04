AX1200i Repair / Common Failures?

Does anyone have any pointers where to start looking for failures in these PSUs? I got a refurb, it died just barely within warranty after purchasing from Micro Center but COVID hit and now it's just sitting there like a lump. I bought another one from MC, it was dead out of the box.



I don't have any familiarity with SMPS, but I've got a scope, a decent DMM and I'm not afraid to zap myself! Kidding aside..



The PSUs both have the same behavior; sometimes they will start (other times they will self-detect a fault and light up the no good LED) and run anywhere from a minute to a few hours. The runtime has no correlation to load, I can stress both my GPUs and the CPU (~1000w) and it will run for an hour.. sometimes it will only make it to POST.



If there's some common failures I could poke at, advice would be greatly appreciated.