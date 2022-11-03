AWE64 Legacy: A Premium New ISA Sound Card in 2022

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 8,044
"Project team: Alex_NsD, CoolTweak, H_Rush, hard1k
Logo: mrDraud
Our project is inspired by this one made by anthony, but has gone a little further.
So, to sum up, it's a newly designed sound card built up from scratch, based on the original chipset of the 2nd gen Creative SB AWE64 Value (CT4520): Creative CT8920-NBQ chip and Creative CT1972-UAS/EMU8011-01 WaveROM.
New and reworked features include:
1. The onboard 28 MB of RAM - basically, it is an integrated SIMMConn Value (credits: Xu Wang aka SIMMConn) with an integrated 32Mb SIMM72.
2. True Yamaha OPL3 chipset (YMF262+YAC512) - the schematics were borrowed from the Resound OPL3 card (credits: TexElec). OPL3 is hardwired to 0x388h, so if order for it to function along with the integrated CQM, the latter must be moved to some other port (0x398h, for example) using the original drivers or the UNISOUND tool by JazeFox.
3. Intelligent MPU-401 onboard - it is an integrated HardMPU (credits: ab0tj).
4. Waveblaster header.
5. Routable MIDI Outputs between both CT8920 / HardMPU parts and the Waveblaster header / MIDI pins of the gameport.
6. Redesigned analog part.
7. Onboard S/PDIF RCA output.
8. AWE64 Gold-styled 2xRCA analog output.
9. AC97 Front panel header.
10. The board complies with ISA Half-Size measures: 185 х 120 mm.
11. PCB has 6 layers with separate Analog and Digital planes. Power supply has its own layer."
https://www.vogons.org/viewtopic.php?f=62&t=68555