I have an AW3420, been trying to figure out how to make the lighting do what I want for a while now. I have finally after almost 6 months managed to sucessfully install the command center, but everything EXCEPT the FX section works. If I try to do anything with the lighting it wants me to get some update from the microsoft store, which I can't get to because I don't use a microsoft login. Does anyone know how to make this POS software work?