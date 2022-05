Does anyone know if an update has changed auto hdr in win11 recently? On my Ryzen rig it would work great.. recently built an Alder Lake computer with a 3080ti.. auto hdr will not work any longer.. I do uninstall game bar... is this needed for the feature to function now? I read of a recent update to windows allowing for adjustments via game bar. Only thing I can think is me installing the latest Windows 11 did something.