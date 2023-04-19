Auto aim and first person shooters when using a controller

I've usually played first person shooters using a mouse and keyboard but since I have replaced my ancient broken controller with the microsoft elite 2 I have tried playing a first person shooter using one .In this case the game dying light.



I have turned auto aim on for both melee and ranged weapons in the game settings but it is making absolutely no difference. I have the game in my steam library and in my epic library and i've tried both versions.



As I understand it the way auto aim/ aim assist works is it snaps the cursor directly on to the target when the cursor is very close to the target and or slows the cursor down once it's over the target or some variant thereof. I am using guns in the game and aiming down iron sites.



I tested it last night with a zombie who was standing still and moved my cursor/targeting dot just to the side to the zombie's head and then fired. There was no auto aim at all and I missed. I toggled the auto aim setting off try it again and it was exactly the same toggle it back on try to again and it was exactly the same.



I also don't notice any change in panning speed when I am dragging the targeting cursor over a target.



I watched a few videos on youtube showing auto aim in action and dying light and it appears to be working pretty aggressively when turned on there. But it's absolutely nothing like the experience I'm getting. I don't even have any kind of a targeting cursor as shown in thesevideos, just the default tiny dot in the center of the HUD when using guns.









I much prefer gaming with a controller since I use a mouse and keyboard all day at work so it's a bummer if auto am is not working since. It's harder to aim iron sights iron sites and a game on a controller. I basically can't land many head shots in the game since ammo is so scarce I really need to.