Audioengine monitors

I've been remodeling my office and now that I'm close to being done, I'm looking to upgrade the audio to my PC to something much nicer than my current setup. The office room isn't overly large at roughly 8' x 10'.I've been looking around at a bunch of solutions and am currently leaning toward Audioengine's HD3 or HD4 monitors. I don't want anything larger than the HD4, as they're the largest set of speakers I'd be comfortable placing on my desk.Does anyone have experience with these speakers? Do ya'll think I would be better off getting the HD3 and investing in the Sub8 later down the road? This would be primarily used for music and a bit of gaming when I'm not using my Schiit Hel2E and Sennheiser headphones.For visualization purposes, I made a fairly close size mockup of the HD3 (white box on the left) and a HD4 (white box on the right) for size reference. The two LG monitors are 27".For side by side reference, here is how much larger the HD4 (9" tall) is vs the HD3 (7" tall)