audio silliness

I replaced my motherboard with a asus strix Z490i gaming.

I plugged the adptor cable into the jack of the motherboard rear panel .

and then into the standalone amp which pushes a stereo pair of speakers.

got no audio output.

fiddled for a couple days and the audio on the TV, plugged into the 1050ti hdmi started working,

a couple days later the amp and speakers just started working. working fine, nothing to see here.



a couple weeks later, today, I install the latest windows10 updates , and the audio quits working.

is it likely that the fiddling that fixed the audio the first time was me installing drivers from asus that overwrote the windows drivers and work,

and the windows update overwrote the working drivers with the broke windows "up to date" drivers ?

I saw nothing that gave me anything that looked like an audio driver selection to choose from.



watching Drachinifel is far less fun without audio.