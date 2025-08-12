  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Audio reviews

Any desire for audio reviews in this group? I have a bad habit of trying new headphones and speakers fairly often and I thought it may help someone else. This would be purely subjective and I would only be able to compare to other items I have or have had.

Just to list a few of the items I could review.

Wiim amp pro
JDS Atom headphone amp
HD600
DT770 Pro
Hifiman Sundara
Klipsch r51m
Klipsch r50m
Polk R100
Triangle BR03
Moondrop Chu
Several bluetooth headphones
 
