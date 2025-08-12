Any desire for audio reviews in this group? I have a bad habit of trying new headphones and speakers fairly often and I thought it may help someone else. This would be purely subjective and I would only be able to compare to other items I have or have had.
Just to list a few of the items I could review.
Wiim amp pro
JDS Atom headphone amp
HD600
DT770 Pro
Hifiman Sundara
Klipsch r51m
Klipsch r50m
Polk R100
Triangle BR03
Moondrop Chu
Several bluetooth headphones
