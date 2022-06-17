Audio newb needs some suggestions. Headphone Amp?

Alright so I have a set of DT 770 80ohm and was using my trusty Creative Xfi external sound card with them.



But unfortunately the card decided it was time to go. Ive plugged my cans into my Z-5500 control and while it works, its just not the same. (To quiet)



So what would be my next step, Im guessing a dedicated Headphone amp/Dac? Where do I start looking with a budget of say $150?



Main use of the cans are gaming and music when the family doesn't want the house shaking.