Audio issue - Klipsch Promedia 2.1 pc speakers

It's a very odd issue.



I was asleep one recent early afternoon and heard this...kinda like a fire alarm, but not a steady noise, Kinda variable, but still alarm like. I thought it was either a fire alarm, or something outside. No one came and got me and I didn't smell anything...then after about less than a min, it stopped. This noise, likely, could be heard by houses next door.

(I was also told that my roommate turned the volume knob to the right, and that's what stopped the noise.)



I was told much later in the eve, that it was coming from my pc speakers. My pc was in asleep mode. Volume knob was low to moderate. I was also told the automatic vacuum was running, as the roommate that told me said that was the only thing he could see that may have caused any issue. He viewed the wires from a distance but saw nothing.



I went by later and unplugged the power supply from speakers. I checked all the cords and wires went where they were supposed to and they were. I didn't see any damage either. So I'm wondering...wth went wrong? Are my speakers shot now? I'd say they're about 4 yrs old. Very good.

I did notice the night before that it seemed the right one wasn't producing sound. I fiddled w/the vol knob but nothing changed. I know Klipschs can be known for staticy noise when the vol knob is moved after a bit. But didn't even get static.



Any ideas? I'm scared to try anything out tbh b/c I don't wanna wake up 3 households w/that god awful noise and give myself a heart attack. This was LOUD