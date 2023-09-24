Audio drop outs with 7900 XTX

Sound normally works, but every now and then there will be a series of drops. Very distracting when it happens. I've tried several HDMI cables, all of which work without issue using the RTX 2080 the Radeon replaced (now in another computer).w££

This is a Sapphire Pulse card, not that I imagine that's relevant here.

Fresh install of Windows 11 Pro, new 5800X3D, Gigabyte X570 I Pro WiFi motherboard. OS is on a 2TB WD850X.

Seems to be a known issue. Most are using DP to HDMI cables or adapters to get around it, but I'm concerned there will be issues with Freesync and HDR via an adapter.

Has anyone here run in to this problem? What was the fix?
 
drivers up to date? whats it hooked up to thats dropping the audio?
re adapters, yes theyll lose FS and HDR
 
Drivers up to date, yes. Latest BIOS. Ryzen Master installed but I haven't messed with it.

YouTube via Edge, VLC, games, all audio is affected. It's intermittent - sometimes multiple times in a few minutes, sometimes fine for an hour or more. This mirrors what I've seen others describe.

TV is a LG OLED65B9PUA
 
silentcircuit said:
Drivers up to date, yes. Latest BIOS. Ryzen Master installed but I haven't messed with it.

YouTube via Edge, VLC, games, all audio is affected. It's intermittent - sometimes multiple times in a few minutes, sometimes fine for an hour or more. This mirrors what I've seen others describe.

TV is a LG OLED65B9PUA
tv up to date?
does it do it on all bit rates/formats in sound settings?
 
