Antec PSUs of that vintage had hideous problems due to using shitty capacitors, as well as design faults that cause the PSU to run hotter than the surface of the sun internally. It was also designed in an era where more demand was placed on the 5v rail, which is why both the 3.3v and 5v rails on that PSU are "stronger" than the 12v rail.



I would not recommend using that PSU on anything you care about.