ATX Case choices

For the case, Noctua's NF-A20 PWMs are probably the best performing and most quiet 200mm fans available, but they are quite expensive, about $35 each. If you don't like the cream & chocolate Noctua trademark colors, they do have an all black option. CoolerMaster's MasterFan MF200R is pretty reputable as well but also pricey at $25-30 a piece, and some reviews say they're fairly loud. These have RGB if that's important to you. For a budget fan, AeroCool's Silent Master 200s are much cheaper and work fairly well but you get what you pay for. ThermalTake's own Pure 200s are also highly rated for a good budget build and simplistic design. I'm not sure how compatible any of these would be with a radiator - CoolerMaster's Megaflow 200 was recommended for radiators but probably would not go well as a case fan.Both cases have the 2x200mm fan configuration for top and bottom then 140mm rear
The V71 also has 2x120mm for in the floor/bottom
I will need to research the 200mm fans to find a good match with the radiator and case.
|200 x 200 x 30 mm
|9.0 V
|0.23 A
|12 V
|2.76 W
|800 R.P.M
|0.996 mm-H2O
|129.639 CFM
|28.2 dBA
|Sleeve
|30,000 hrs,25℃
|3 PIN
Those Pure 200mm fans will be totally sufficient as case fans. Only the Noctua's are better, with 146 CFM and 1.08mm H2O, and for double the price. I would not recommend them for radiators though. In fact, TT doesn't even list the mounting hole spacing to attach them to a rad. You probably would want something with higher static pressure, not to mention something that you know will mount to your 400mm rads without having to deal with trial and error and modifications or RMAs.Thanks Great to be here.
The cases come with the
Thermaltake pure 200’s
SPECS.
Coolermaster Megaflow 200
SPECS.
Fan Dimensions (L x W x H) 200 x 200 x 30 mm
Fan Speed 700 RPM
Fan Airflow 110 CFM
Fan Air Pressure 0.595 mmH2O
Fan Noise Level 19 dBA
Fan Bearing Type Long Life Sleeve Bearing
Fan Life Expectancy 30,000 Hours
Fan Rated Voltage 12VDC
Fan Safety Current 0.16A
Fan Power Consumption