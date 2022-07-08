ATX Case choices

X71 here, its a great case but I'm running 3x120mm on top (cant fit another 420) and 3x140s in front. I've never tried using 200s in it tho. Be sure to double check rad fitment if you go with the x71.Altho I do have a box full of Coolermaster 200mm fans from my old CM haf-x. The difficulty your going to run into is finding 200s that actually have any kind of decent static pressure or cfm to move enough air in such a big case. So pushing cool air back to your vrms and m.2s may be a challenge. The 200s I have are pretty typical of 200mm fans and are anemic rad fans (very low h20 rating). Tbh I don't even know of any higher rpm 200mm fans that may help with setting up solid case flow. Altho it shouldn't be too hard. Setting up higher intake and lower out take speeds to avoid expelling the cool air before it can make it to the mb should work. That's how I have mine set up currently.Now that I think about it I used 200mm fans exclusively in my haf-x and ran 2x360 rads in it (top and front) 2x200mm fans in front, on top and 1 side. Temps were excellent so ignore my naysaying!