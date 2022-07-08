ATX Case choices

Randy6309

Randy6309

n00b
Joined
Jul 3, 2022
Messages
7
Been looking around for a full tower style case. I like these Thermaltake cases with the 2 x 200mm fans top and front
Thinking about 400mm radiators.

CoreX71

CoreV71

Anyone used these cases
 
Last edited:
H

hititnquitit

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 16, 2018
Messages
1,642
X71 here, its a great case but I'm running 3x120mm on top (cant fit another 420) and 3x140s in front. I've never tried using 200s in it tho. Be sure to double check rad fitment if you go with the x71.
Altho I do have a box full of Coolermaster 200mm fans from my old CM haf-x. The difficulty your going to run into is finding 200s that actually have any kind of decent static pressure or cfm to move enough air in such a big case. So pushing cool air back to your vrms and m.2s may be a challenge. The 200s I have are pretty typical of 200mm fans and are anemic rad fans (very low h20 rating). Tbh I don't even know of any higher rpm 200mm fans that may help with setting up solid case flow. Altho it shouldn't be too hard. Setting up higher intake and lower out take speeds to avoid expelling the cool air before it can make it to the mb should work. That's how I have mine set up currently.
Now that I think about it I used 200mm fans exclusively in my haf-x and ran 2x360 rads in it (top and front) 2x200mm fans in front, on top and 1 side. Temps were excellent so ignore my naysaying! 😆
 
Randy6309

Randy6309

n00b
Joined
Jul 3, 2022
Messages
7
Both cases have the 2x200mm fan configuration for top and bottom then 140mm rear
The V71 also has 2x120mm for in the floor/bottom
I will need to research the 200mm fans to find a good match with the radiator and case.
 
J

JonCZ

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 10, 2016
Messages
298
Randy6309 said:
Both cases have the 2x200mm fan configuration for top and bottom then 140mm rear
The V71 also has 2x120mm for in the floor/bottom
I will need to research the 200mm fans to find a good match with the radiator and case.
Click to expand...
For the case, Noctua's NF-A20 PWMs are probably the best performing and most quiet 200mm fans available, but they are quite expensive, about $35 each. If you don't like the cream & chocolate Noctua trademark colors, they do have an all black option. CoolerMaster's MasterFan MF200R is pretty reputable as well but also pricey at $25-30 a piece, and some reviews say they're fairly loud. These have RGB if that's important to you. For a budget fan, AeroCool's Silent Master 200s are much cheaper and work fairly well but you get what you pay for. ThermalTake's own Pure 200s are also highly rated for a good budget build and simplistic design. I'm not sure how compatible any of these would be with a radiator - CoolerMaster's Megaflow 200 was recommended for radiators but probably would not go well as a case fan.
Welcome to [H] by the way!
 
Randy6309

Randy6309

n00b
Joined
Jul 3, 2022
Messages
7
Thanks👍 Great to be here.
The cases come with the

Thermaltake pure 200’s
SPECS.
200 x 200 x 30 mm
9.0 V
0.23 A
12 V
2.76 W
800 R.P.M
0.996 mm-H2O
129.639 CFM
28.2 dBA
Sleeve
30,000 hrs,25℃
3 PIN

Coolermaster Megaflow 200
SPECS.
Fan Dimensions (L x W x H)200 x 200 x 30 mm
Fan Speed700 RPM
Fan Airflow110 CFM
Fan Air Pressure0.595 mmH2O
Fan Noise Level19 dBA
Fan Bearing TypeLong Life Sleeve Bearing
Fan Life Expectancy30,000 Hours
Fan Rated Voltage12VDC
Fan Safety Current0.16A
Fan Power Consumption
 
J

JonCZ

Limp Gawd
Joined
Feb 10, 2016
Messages
298
Randy6309 said:
Thanks👍 Great to be here.
The cases come with the

Thermaltake pure 200’s
SPECS.
200 x 200 x 30 mm
9.0 V
0.23 A
12 V
2.76 W
800 R.P.M
0.996 mm-H2O
129.639 CFM
28.2 dBA
Sleeve
30,000 hrs,25℃
3 PIN

Coolermaster Megaflow 200
SPECS.
Fan Dimensions (L x W x H)200 x 200 x 30 mm
Fan Speed700 RPM
Fan Airflow110 CFM
Fan Air Pressure0.595 mmH2O
Fan Noise Level19 dBA
Fan Bearing TypeLong Life Sleeve Bearing
Fan Life Expectancy30,000 Hours
Fan Rated Voltage12VDC
Fan Safety Current0.16A
Fan Power Consumption
Click to expand...
Those Pure 200mm fans will be totally sufficient as case fans. Only the Noctua's are better, with 146 CFM and 1.08mm H2O, and for double the price. I would not recommend them for radiators though. In fact, TT doesn't even list the mounting hole spacing to attach them to a rad. You probably would want something with higher static pressure, not to mention something that you know will mount to your 400mm rads without having to deal with trial and error and modifications or RMAs.
 
H

hititnquitit

[H]ard|Gawd
Joined
Apr 16, 2018
Messages
1,642
If memory serves there were some spectre fans?, that were pretty good but I never tried them.

Edit- they're Bit Fenix Spectre 200mm. I don't know if I would trust their specs. 700rpm and 1.5 h20 is a bit optimistic for 200mm non noctuas. And they cost as much as noctuas...
 
M

motqalden

[H]ard|DCOTM x4
Joined
Jun 22, 2009
Messages
2,620
I used the bitfenix fan on my old corsair 650d. It was better than the stock corsair 200mm but wasnt as good as the 200mm fans on my coolermaster haf 912. (Which are thicker and didnt fit in 650d if memory serves me )
 
Randy6309

Randy6309

n00b
Joined
Jul 3, 2022
Messages
7
I like the lines of the CoreV71
Better kind of reminds me of the older Lian Li towers. Pretty good price on amazon for one
I may just end up experimenting with the thermaltake pure 200’s
To start and then find a deal on a couple pairs of different brand fans and swap out sets to find the best set.
I like the idea of a single 400mm rad it’s a bit different from standard radiator configurations.
I have a pair of 420’s if it comes down to it
 

Attachments

  • DC6A370C-C870-448E-9621-74F3EB2190DC.jpeg
    DC6A370C-C870-448E-9621-74F3EB2190DC.jpeg
    446.9 KB · Views: 0
Last edited:
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top