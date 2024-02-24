ATX 3.0 PSU - GPU Overclocking Stability

N

Nirad9er

2[H]4U
Joined
Feb 18, 2004
Messages
2,956
I'm curious if ATX 3.0 power supplies actually improve overclock stability, more specifically the GPU.

I recently got an 55" Odyssey Ark running 4k 165Hz and my old GPU overclock was no longer stable causing random black screens during games which would recover after a few seconds. Stock GPU clocks had no issues whatsoever and I found I needed to drop GPU clock down about 50-60mhz to stable.

I'm wondering if the additional load running 4k 165hz was the root cause and my current power supply couldn't handle the 4090 transient spikes. Either that or the new monitor has a much more sensitive HDMI 2.1 input? Previously I was running 4k 144hz on my old monitor.

Anyway, I purchased an Asus ROG Strix Aura ATX 3.0 1200w that I'll install today but I was curious on everyone's feedback.
 
Turns out it was my GPU voltage and power limit settings but I don't doubt getting an ATX 3.0 power supply improves stability
 
It's usually easy to tell when transient spikes are the problem. Your entire computer shuts down in that case. Overclock instability doesn't lead to a shutdown normally.
 
Not in my experience. My 4090 was voltage limited with a 750 watt PSU and is identically voltage limited with an ATX 3.0 1200 watt PSU currently powering it.
 
Nirad9er said:
I'm curious if ATX 3.0 power supplies actually improve overclock stability, more specifically the GPU.

I recently got an 55" Odyssey Ark running 4k 165Hz and my old GPU overclock was no longer stable causing random black screens during games which would recover after a few seconds. Stock GPU clocks had no issues whatsoever and I found I needed to drop GPU clock down about 50-60mhz to stable.

I'm wondering if the additional load running 4k 165hz was the root cause and my current power supply couldn't handle the 4090 transient spikes. Either that or the new monitor has a much more sensitive HDMI 2.1 input? Previously I was running 4k 144hz on my old monitor.

Anyway, I purchased an Asus ROG Strix Aura ATX 3.0 1200w that I'll install today but I was curious on everyone's feedback.
Click to expand...
The answer is no.

And because of the problems with the connector we are seeing a lot of failures.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top