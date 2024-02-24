ATX 3.0 PSU - GPU Overclocking Stability

I'm curious if ATX 3.0 power supplies actually improve overclock stability, more specifically the GPU.
I recently got an 55" Odyssey Ark running 4k 165Hz and my old GPU overclock was no longer stable causing random black screens during games which would recover after a few seconds. Stock GPU clocks had no issues whatsoever and I found I needed to drop GPU clock down about 50-60mhz to stable.
I'm wondering if the additional load running 4k 165hz was the root cause and my current power supply couldn't handle the 4090 transient spikes. Either that or the new monitor has a much more sensitive HDMI 2.1 input? Previously I was running 4k 144hz on my old monitor.
Anyway, I purchased an Asus ROG Strix Aura ATX 3.0 1200w that I'll install today but I was curious on everyone's feedback.
