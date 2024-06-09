  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Atomfall

Atomfall- Gamescom Trailer

Atomfall is inspired by the real-life events of the 1957 Windscale disaster and the story picks up five years later in a fictionalised quarantine zone that encompasses rolling countryside, valleys, caves and even a picturesque English village...but this picture-perfect postcard setting is a hostile landscape that hides a dark mystery

coming March 2025...


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KcGbyD8OnW8
 
Atomfall: The First Hands-On

Announced at Xbox Games Showcase earlier this year, Atomfall is the surprise new title from Rebellion (Sniper Elite, Zombie Army) that, on first glance, feels like a very British Fallout...a retro-future, post-apocalyptic setting, first-person RPG mechanics, and a world stuffed with weirdos all hearken back to Bethesda’s epochal series...but in my time with a first-ever hands-on build of Atomfall, it quickly became clear that there’s much more to this game than a location transplant...

https://news.xbox.com/en-us/2024/08/21/atomfall-the-first-hands-on/
 
Damn another Rebellion game they have been releasing games like crazy I rather have this than another Sniper Elite. Looks like a more serious Rebellion game.
 
Comixbooks said:
Damn another Rebellion game they have been releasing games like crazy I rather have this than another Sniper Elite.
Looks like a more serious Rebellion game.
Rebellion is as big a developer as Bethesda with at least 500 employees.
 
Maybe you can Metal Detector for treasure that would be cool. I used to own a RadioShack Metal Detector found a bunch of quarters under the schools bleachers.
 
I'm surprised at how much I'm looking forward to this
So nice to see another developer working on a big budget take on STALKER and Fallout since first person post-apocalyptic RPG is probably my favorite game genre
 
This looks awesome, and because all the NPCs are British, I won't feel guilty for going for the evil ending 🤣
 
Atomfall | Official Extended Gameplay Deep Dive Trailer

Step into the quarantine zone and uncover the secrets of Atomfall in this extended gameplay deep dive. This trailer explores the core gameplay pillars, including exploration, investigation, survival mechanics, and combat...Atomfall will launch on March 27, 2025


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w-Wd340lxho
 
The combat with firearms seems pretty lack luster but at the same time melee combat looks pretty good.
I'm not too sure about the barter system though, but being that I'm a hoarder, I'm sure that I can exploit it some how.

Either way I'm pretty sure I will be picking this up.
 
polonyc2 said:
Atomfall | Official Extended Gameplay Deep Dive Trailer

Step into the quarantine zone and uncover the secrets of Atomfall in this extended gameplay deep dive. This trailer explores the core gameplay pillars, including exploration, investigation, survival mechanics, and combat...Atomfall will launch on March 27, 2025


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w-Wd340lxho
excellent deep dive video...the game looks really good...I love that investigation and exploration are a big part of the gameplay...conversations and choices also seem like they could affect the story...hopefully they balance the difficulty where combat is not too easy
 
polonyc2 said:
Inside Atomfall | New Extended Gameplay Showcase (Developer Spotlight)


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fkxEIDON3pU
This game looks more like Fallout than Fallout the only thing is the Rag Doll physics look kinda janky when hitting the white face guy unless that was the intention. I'm waiting for reviews again on this one but I didn't pick it up Resistance. I really like Zombie army the newest one.
 
Comixbooks said:
This game looks more like Fallout than Fallout the only thing is the Rag Doll physics look kinda janky when hitting the white face guy unless that was the intention. I'm waiting for reviews again on this one but I didn't pick it up Resistance. I really like Zombie army the newest one.
combat is what I want to hear more info about...from what they've shown it looks a bit too easy
 
the IGN preview was good...the game is mostly exploration and detective type of clue hunting...there are no straight forward quests...I actually love that...you can also kill all NPC's- even important quest givers...but the combat sounds like the weakest part
 
