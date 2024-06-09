Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Rebellion is as big a developer as Bethesda with at least 500 employees.Damn another Rebellion game they have been releasing games like crazy I rather have this than another Sniper Elite.
Looks like a more serious Rebellion game.
I see they used The Outer Worlds menu system as well.Looks like Fallout with Sniper Elite graphics throw in some Strange Brigade.
Atomfall- Official Narrated Gameplay Trailer | IGN Fan Fest 2025
This new narrated Atomfall gameplay trailer shows combat, decisions you'll have to make, and more...
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e0cZ78uhgpo
Atomfall | Official Extended Gameplay Deep Dive Trailer
Step into the quarantine zone and uncover the secrets of Atomfall in this extended gameplay deep dive. This trailer explores the core gameplay pillars, including exploration, investigation, survival mechanics, and combat...Atomfall will launch on March 27, 2025
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w-Wd340lxho
Inside Atomfall | New Extended Gameplay Showcase (Developer Spotlight)
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fkxEIDON3pU
This game looks more like Fallout than Fallout the only thing is the Rag Doll physics look kinda janky when hitting the white face guy unless that was the intention. I'm waiting for reviews again on this one but I didn't pick it up Resistance. I really like Zombie army the newest one.
7/10 IGNthe IGN preview was good...the game is mostly exploration and detective type of clue hunting...there are no straight forward quests...I actually love that...you can also kill all NPC's- even important quest givers...but the combat sounds like the weakest part