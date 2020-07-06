Atari VCS Console Finally Set To Release

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,513
Pretty powerful little beast of a machine, aint it?
"The console features a custom AMD Raven Ridge APU with Vega 3 graphics, paired with 8 GB DDR4 ram, and 32 GB eMMC internal flash storage. The device runs a custom Linux OS but also supports Linux, Windows, Steam OS, or Chrome OS if booting from an external drive. Connectivity consists of 802.11 b/g/n Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth 4.0 while I/O includes a single HDMI 2.0 port, gigabit Ethernet port, and quad USB 3.1 connectors. A lower-powered Atari VCS 400 system is also planned with half the ram at 4 GB and is expected to sell for 249.99 USD."
https://www.techpowerup.com/269449/...et-to-release-in-fall-2020-for-usd-389-99-usd
