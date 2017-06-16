Atari Has a New Console In Development

Not sure what to think about this one. Another player in the console scene might spur competition, but what could Atari even do at this point to make it a viable #4 ? The article says "new unit is currently in the design phase and would be based on PC technology". So they're not trying to reinvent the wheel?As an ancient old school gamer, I have fond memories of the 2600, but that was their biggest hit. Last thing I remember was the Jaguar in the 90's and it barely made a dent in the industry.Now... if they came out with a "NES Classic" kind of specialized console that had all their good ARCADE games in one box (not like those shitty Flashback 2600 things), maybe there is some value there. At about $59.Otherwise I don't see how this could work. I'd rather the article had said "Sega"