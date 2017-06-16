Atari Has a New Console In Development

Burticus

http://www.shacknews.com/article/100374/atari-has-a-new-console-in-development-ceo-says

Not sure what to think about this one. Another player in the console scene might spur competition, but what could Atari even do at this point to make it a viable #4 ? The article says "new unit is currently in the design phase and would be based on PC technology". So they're not trying to reinvent the wheel?

As an ancient old school gamer, I have fond memories of the 2600, but that was their biggest hit. Last thing I remember was the Jaguar in the 90's and it barely made a dent in the industry.

Now... if they came out with a "NES Classic" kind of specialized console that had all their good ARCADE games in one box (not like those shitty Flashback 2600 things), maybe there is some value there. At about $59.

Otherwise I don't see how this could work. I'd rather the article had said "Sega"
 
Verge

I predict this to be a pc running steam or something similar.

They don't have the money to develop a console and get first party titles. It would cost billions at this point.
 
SeymourGore

SeymourGore

Burticus said:
I'd rather the article had said "Sega"
Yeah, agree with that. Love to see a new Sega handheld - something low cost that played classic Sega titles (SMS - Dreamcast) flawlessly.

I wasn't even aware Atari was back in the game (thought they folded years ago). I'm not sure if a full fledged console would be the way to go, even a NES classic-style system seems a gamble because the Atari 2600 software was - well, need even more nostalgia tinted glasses than the NES classic to enjoy.

And with Steam Machines being dead in the water, I couldn't see that being a path for them to go either. Though, a wood trimmed SFF PC would be cool.
 
Flogger23m

Only viable things:

1) Nintendo Classic copy. Atari's classic games, retro style.

2) Steam Box 2.0, an epic flop.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

I hope it's not a Atari 2600 5200 remake but something different like the Jaguar with it's own in house games.

 
viscountalpha

viscountalpha

The atari name and IP have been a walking corpse since the 90's when the jaguar fully flopped.

Not interested, will NOT buy.
 
Krenum

Krenum

viscountalpha said:
The atari name and IP have been a walking corpse since the 90's when the jaguar fully flopped.

Not interested, will NOT buy.
Not interested enough to buy , but enough to click the link and comment. Gotcha :troll:
 
Burticus

viscountalpha said:
The atari name and IP have been a walking corpse since the 90's when the jaguar fully flopped.

Not interested, will NOT buy.
Yeah there's a Fortune article about it too, and the guy is equally skeptical. I'm paraphrasing but he doubts a washed up arcade company that has been slumbering for 30 years and has changed hands a dozen times, is suddenly ready to re-enter the market with a billion bucks to throw at a new console.

My money is on a retro-box. If they just focus on ARCADE CLASSICS people might buy it.

I'll tell you what I would buy, I would spend $59 right now on this: a classic arcade emulator with a decent trackball, and feature trackball and roller type games. Centipede, Millipede, Marble Madness, Missile Command, Tempest, etc. I forgot what else used a trackball. It could only have 10 games, but if the trackball was half decent, I would pay for that.

edit - I ROBOT better be in there! Forgot about that one. And yeah I have all these on mame but a trackball would be awesome.
 
viscountalpha

viscountalpha

Krenum said:
I'm sure you'll make a lot of money on these around Christmas (y)
Not on that box. All the good "Atari" classics aren't from Atari at all. Pacman and dig dig is Namco. Battlezone/pitfall is Activision.

Without a ton of licensing fees, it can only be meh at best.
 
UnknownSouljer

Atari still does quite a few things in the arcade space. If they can make a home machine that can play their Arcade games (lowering the cost of developing games) for the American market (which doesn't play that many arcade games), then they might be able to enter successfully.

It will have to be a wildly different business model.
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

The thing is it breaks in half and it's still useable I wonder what type of games it will attract cause development is crazy now it's not like even the Jaguar days.
 
M

merlin704

Burticus said:
Yeah there's a Fortune article about it too, and the guy is equally skeptical. I'm paraphrasing but he doubts a washed up arcade company that has been slumbering for 30 years and has changed hands a dozen times, is suddenly ready to re-enter the market with a billion bucks to throw at a new console.

My money is on a retro-box. If they just focus on ARCADE CLASSICS people might buy it.

I'll tell you what I would buy, I would spend $59 right now on this: a classic arcade emulator with a decent trackball, and feature trackball and roller type games. Centipede, Millipede, Marble Madness, Missile Command, Tempest, etc. I forgot what else used a trackball. It could only have 10 games, but if the trackball was half decent, I would pay for that.

edit - I ROBOT better be in there! Forgot about that one. And yeah I have all these on mame but a trackball would be awesome.
OK, I had to go watch some gameplay footage of I, Robot. That shit looks like a fucking blast to play. Sign me up!
 
Comixbooks

Comixbooks

Basically Atari was before Nintendo and if they released every game published it would go over big some of the Atari games were great and had depth even if they were simple in design. Like Bob Crane's Pitfall that game was awesome when you plugged in the cartridge it was just fun to screw around with. Then again other spinoffs like Jungle Hunt put Pitfall to shame.
 
Domingo

Domingo

I don't think these games will have the same appeal that the NES classic and such do. There's enough depth for something like SMB or Contra to be compelling to kids, but even the best Atari games (Pitfall, Joust, Yar's Revenge, Pac-Man, Adventure, River Raid, etc.) are such a step back that I don't think they would be.
I wasn't that impressed many of them and I grew up in that era. There was just such a sea change with the NES that checkers turned into chess.
 
J

jarablue

Atari is junk, consoles were crap, going to be steam box, another remake. Well, not only was the Artwork on their cartridges enough to play lifes game without even opening the box, I hope Atari keeps quiet and release a fucking juggernaut system that houses shit. Wouldnt that be a treat to realize that the old can whoop the youngs ass..lovingly <3 of course :)
 
