At this point considering the Puget or Origin premium simply because they seem to have stock; is a builder worth it?

Was looking for Ryzen 5, RTX 30X0s, and at this point only the builders have them in stock. Naturally there's a labor/warranty premium from these guys, (I compared part by part to their cost, and it's about 2300 to do it myself and 3100 for them to do it).

Are there any comparisons of the premium from other builders? I found a lot of articles comparing broad strokes but none that were able to say how much each builder tacks on for their labor, and how much of it is perhaps premium for the hard-to-find parts.