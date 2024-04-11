AT&T notifies regulators after customer data breach

erek
[H]F Junkie
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 10,851
“The leaked data also included encrypted account passcodes, which allow access to customer accounts.
Soon after the full dataset was published, a security researcher notified TechCrunch that the encrypted passcodes found in the leaked data were easy to decipher. AT&T reset those account passcodes after TechCrunch alerted AT&T on March 26 to the risk posed to customers. TechCrunch held its story until AT&T could complete the process of resetting affected customer passcodes.
AT&T eventually acknowledged that the leaked data belongs to its customers, including about 65 million former customers.
Companies experiencing data breaches that affect large numbers of people are required to disclose the incident with U.S. attorneys general under state data breach notification laws. In its notices filed in Maine and California, AT&T said it is offering identity theft and credit monitoring to affected customers.
AT&T has still not identified the source of the leak.”
Source: https://techcrunch.com/2024/04/10/att-notifies-regulators-after-customer-data-breach/
Soon after the full dataset was published, a security researcher notified TechCrunch that the encrypted passcodes found in the leaked data were easy to decipher. AT&T reset those account passcodes after TechCrunch alerted AT&T on March 26 to the risk posed to customers. TechCrunch held its story until AT&T could complete the process of resetting affected customer passcodes.
AT&T eventually acknowledged that the leaked data belongs to its customers, including about 65 million former customers.
Companies experiencing data breaches that affect large numbers of people are required to disclose the incident with U.S. attorneys general under state data breach notification laws. In its notices filed in Maine and California, AT&T said it is offering identity theft and credit monitoring to affected customers.
AT&T has still not identified the source of the leak.”
Source: https://techcrunch.com/2024/04/10/att-notifies-regulators-after-customer-data-breach/